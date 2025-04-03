Fantasy Hockey
Luke Schenn headshot

Luke Schenn Injury: Game-time decision Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Schenn (undisclosed) will be a game-time call ahead of Thursday's matchup with Vegas, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Schenn remains mired in a 65-game goal drought dating back to Oct. 19 versus Detroit when he was still with Nashville. Since being flipped at the trade deadline, the veteran blueliner hasn't been any more productive, generating a lone assist in nine appearances for the Jets. Haydn Fleury figures to remain on the third pairing as long as Schenn is on the shelf.

Luke Schenn
Winnipeg Jets
