Luke Schenn News: Bags apple in win
Schenn posted an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks.
Schenn is in line for extra playing time while the Jets are missing Josh Morrissey (upper body) and Neal Pionk (undisclosed). The 36-year-old Schenn snapped a nine-game slump with his helper Wednesday. He's been limited to seven points, 31 shots on net, 133 hits, 53 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 43 appearances in a part-time role this season. While Schenn should be able to stick in the lineup in the short term, the Jets appear committed to giving Elias Salomonsson a longer look in a top-four capacity.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Schenn See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times31 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights156 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Jets vs. Stars Game 6: Betting Tips & Predictions for NHL Playoffs Showdown284 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Breakdown352 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Rantanen to Dallas353 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Schenn See More