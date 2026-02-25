Luke Schenn headshot

Luke Schenn News: Bags apple in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Schenn posted an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks.

Schenn is in line for extra playing time while the Jets are missing Josh Morrissey (upper body) and Neal Pionk (undisclosed). The 36-year-old Schenn snapped a nine-game slump with his helper Wednesday. He's been limited to seven points, 31 shots on net, 133 hits, 53 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 43 appearances in a part-time role this season. While Schenn should be able to stick in the lineup in the short term, the Jets appear committed to giving Elias Salomonsson a longer look in a top-four capacity.

