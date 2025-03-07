Fantasy Hockey
Luke Schenn headshot

Luke Schenn News: Dealt to Winnipeg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

The Jets acquired Schenn from Pittsburgh on Friday in exchange for a second and fourth-round pick, according to Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

Schenn was dealt to Pittsburgh from Nashville on Wednesday, but he never played for the Penguins. The tough defensive defenseman has only one goal and four assists across 61 appearances with the Predators, managing 76 blocked shots and a whopping 228 hits. He will likely be a third-pairing defenseman who will add plenty of toughness to the Jets lineup.

