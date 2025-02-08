Luke Schenn News: Dishes out pain Saturday

Schenn notched 11 hits, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Sabres.

His point drought is up to eight games, but Schenn dished out three more hits than he had in any other appearance this season. The 35-year-old blueliner is at an even 200 hits through 54 contests, ranking fifth in the league. He's added four points, 58 shots on net, 69 blocked shots, 41 PIM and a minus-8 rating.