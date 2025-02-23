Luke Schenn News: Ends point drought

Schenn recorded an assist and two hits in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Avalanche.

Schenn snapped an eight-game point drought with the helper. The 35-year-old blueliner could see steadier top-four minutes since Jeremy Lauzon (lower body) and Adam Wilsby (upper body) are done for the season. Schenn won't bolster a fantasy roster's offense -- he has just five points through 55 appearances, but he's added 202 hits, 70 blocked shots, 58 shots on net, 41 PIM and a minus-7 rating in 2024-25.