Luke Schenn News: First point with new team

Schenn notched an assist, eight hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks.

The 35-year-old defenseman, a former Canuck, was able to get his first point as a Jet against one of his old teams. This was Schenn's first helper in four games for Winnipeg after a pair of trades sent him from the Predators to the Penguins and then the Jets. This season, the heavy-hitting blueliner has just six points to go with 67 shots on net, 252 hits, 84 blocked shots, 41 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 65 appearances.