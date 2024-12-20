Luke Schenn News: Gets on scoresheet with assist

Schenn posted an assist, two hits and three blocked shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins.

The helper was Schenn's 200th career point, which isn't bad considering his role as a physical shutdown defenseman. He ended a 27-game point drought with the assist, which was just his second point through 33 contests. Schenn has done his usual work elsewhere, contributing 128 hits, 46 blocked shots, 27 PIM and 41 shots on net while occupying a bottom-four role.