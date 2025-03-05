Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luke Schenn headshot

Luke Schenn News: Heading for Pittsburgh

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Schenn and Thomas Novak were traded to the Penguins from the Predators on Wednesday in exchange for Michael Bunting and a 2026 fourth-round pick, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Schenn will take the roster spot of Vincent Desharnais, who was dealt to the Sharks on Wednesday. The 35-year-old Schenn is a veteran blueliner who will add shutdown skills and significant physicality in a bottom-four role for the Penguins. He has just five points with 228 hits, 76 blocked shots and 41 PIM over 61 appearances this season. Most fantasy managers won't be impacted by this move, as Schenn's primary contributions are not dependent on the quality of the team he plays for at any given time.

Luke Schenn
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now