Luke Schenn News: Heading for Pittsburgh

Schenn and Thomas Novak were traded to the Penguins from the Predators on Wednesday in exchange for Michael Bunting and a 2026 fourth-round pick, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Schenn will take the roster spot of Vincent Desharnais, who was dealt to the Sharks on Wednesday. The 35-year-old Schenn is a veteran blueliner who will add shutdown skills and significant physicality in a bottom-four role for the Penguins. He has just five points with 228 hits, 76 blocked shots and 41 PIM over 61 appearances this season. Most fantasy managers won't be impacted by this move, as Schenn's primary contributions are not dependent on the quality of the team he plays for at any given time.