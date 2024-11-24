Luke Schenn News: Not generating offense

Schenn was held without a point for the 16th straight game in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Schenn isn't known for putting up big numbers on offense, so this isn't too surprising. He's still been an elite hitter so far, racking up 79 hits through 21 contests, good for a tie for fifth place in the league. Schenn has added a goal, 29 blocked shots, 22 PIM, 21 shots on net and a minus-7 rating in a bottom-four role.