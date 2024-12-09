Mackenzie Blackwood Injury: Won't play against Pittsburgh

General manager Chris MacFarland said Monday that Blackwood won't join the Avalanche ahead of Tuesday's road game in Pittsburgh since the netminder is feeling under the weather, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Blackwood was traded from the Sharks to the Avalanche on Monday, but he'll have to wait until at least Thursday's home game against Utah before he can make his team debut. Scott Wedgewood will likely operate as Colorado's starting netminder against the Penguins on Tuesday.