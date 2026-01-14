After Trent Miner was reassigned to the AHL earlier Wednesday, Blackwood will rejoin the Avalanche ahead of Friday's contest against Nashville. Blackwood missed six games due to the lower-body injury, and he'll look to continue his elite season following his absence, as he has a 13-1-1 record, a 2.07 GAA and a .924 save percentage through 15 outings this season. Once he officially draws his next start, he'll aim to extend his seven-game win streak that began nearly a month before he picked his injury.