Mackenzie Blackwood News: Awful in loss

Blackwood allowed four goals on 11 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Senators.

Aside from when he was pulled for an extra attacker, Blackwood played the whole game. He wasted a strong defensive effort from the Sharks -- the 11 shots against made this easily the lightest workload he's faced all season. Blackwood dropped to 4-8-3 with a 3.14 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 15 appearances. He's been the Sharks' top option in goal so far, but his overall numbers limit his fantasy value to formats where playing time matters more than results. Blackwood and Vitek Vanecek are likely to split the upcoming home-and-home set versus the Kraken, which begins in San Jose on Friday before wrapping up in Seattle on Saturday.