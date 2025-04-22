Mackenzie Blackwood News: Beaten four times Monday

Blackwood stopped 35 of 39 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars in Game 2.

Blackwood was solid in his first career playoff appearance Saturday in Game 1, turning aside 23 of 24 shots en route to a 5-1 win, but he couldn't repeat that output in Game 2. He was beaten once in each period and later gave up the decider at the 17:46 mark of overtime. Blackwood has stopped 58 of the 63 shots he's faced in the first two games of the series, good for a .920 save percentage.