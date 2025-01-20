Mackenzie Blackwood News: Between pipes against Minnesota
Blackwood will defend the home crease against the Wild on Monday.
Blackwood has been relatively effective since being traded to the Avalanche from the Sharks, but he'll be looking for a bounce-back performance Monday after he gave up four goals on 28 shots (.857 save percentage) in a loss to Edmonton on Thursday. Blackwood made a road start against the Wild on Jan. 9 and turned aside 24 of 25 shots (.960 save percentage) en route to a 6-1 win.
