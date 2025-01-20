Fantasy Hockey
Mackenzie Blackwood headshot

Mackenzie Blackwood News: Between pipes against Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 20, 2025

Blackwood will defend the home crease against the Wild on Monday.

Blackwood has been relatively effective since being traded to the Avalanche from the Sharks, but he'll be looking for a bounce-back performance Monday after he gave up four goals on 28 shots (.857 save percentage) in a loss to Edmonton on Thursday. Blackwood made a road start against the Wild on Jan. 9 and turned aside 24 of 25 shots (.960 save percentage) en route to a 6-1 win.

Mackenzie Blackwood
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
