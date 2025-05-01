Mackenzie Blackwood News: Between pipes Thursday

Blackwood will guard the cage at home against the Stars in Game 6 on Thursday, Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Blackwood will be back in the crease after getting the hook in Game 5. In that shortened outing, the 28-year-old backstop gave up five goals on 18 shots (.722 save percentage). In his last eight outings, the Thunder Bay native is sporting a 2-6-0 record to go with a 3.02 GAA -- so it's a little surprising that the Avs aren't a least giving Scott Wedgewood a look.