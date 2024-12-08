Mackenzie Blackwood News: Big game not enough Saturday

Blackwood stopped 49 of 52 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Panthers.

Blackwood returned to a starting role after a relief appearance in which he gave up three goals in an 8-1 loss to Tampa Bay. Even though the 27-year-old had won his last two starts, against Seattle and Washington, he couldn't keep that streak alive despite making a season-high 49 saves -- only the second time he's made more than 40 saves in a game. Despite the outcome, Blackwood has looked solid of late. Even when factoring in the relief appearance against the Lightning on Thursday, he's going 2-1-0 with a 2.48 GAA and a .936 save percentage in his last four contests.