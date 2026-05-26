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Mackenzie Blackwood News: Can't save season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Blackwood stopped 24 of 26 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Blackwood put in a good performance, but the Avalanche's offense didn't give enough support in the season-ending loss. Blackwood ended up allowing eight goals on 73 shots over four playoff outings while most often playing second fiddle to Scott Wedgewood. Both goalies are under contract for next year, which may lead to a tandem approach in the Colorado crease once again if they play at a level similar to the one they displayed in 2025-26.

Mackenzie Blackwood
Colorado Avalanche
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