Mackenzie Blackwood News: Comes up short in Winnipeg

Blackwood stopped 15 of 17 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Jets, with Winnipeg's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

Two second-period goals by the Jets made the difference, as Colorado once again struggled to get pucks past Connor Hellebuyck in Winnipeg. Blackwood has been inconsistent since the Olympic break, going 2-3-0 in six outings with an .869 save percentage.