Mackenzie Blackwood News: Cruises to win
Blackwood stopped 19 of 20 shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Blackwood had gone winless over his previous four outings, allowing 14 goals on just 68 shots in that span. The 29-year-old wasn't tested much Friday, and he was able to limit the damage to a Wyatt Kaiser goal in the second period while the Avalanche's top players led the charge. Blackwood is up to 19-8-1 with a 2.43 GAA and a .905 save percentage over 30 appearances this season, making him a reliable source of wins even as his ratios have started to falter lately. The Avalanche's next game is Sunday versus the Capitals.
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