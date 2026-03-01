Mackenzie Blackwood News: Cruises to win Saturday
Blackwood halted 14 of 15 shots on net in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Apart from Connor Bedard's power-play goal just under seven minutes into the first period, Blackwood experienced smooth sailing en route to his first win following the Olympic break. With the victory, he is up to a 17-6-1 record, a 2.23 GAA and a .916 save percentage across 24 games this season. Despite alternating wins and losses over his last eight outings, he's remained a strong overall option when healthy and has appeared to have surpassed Scott Wedgewood as the team's No. 1 netminder. Barring injury, Blackwood should continue to see a bulk of the workload moving forward and profiles as a strong fantasy option behind Colorado's elite offense.
