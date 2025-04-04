Mackenzie Blackwood News: Cruises to win Thursday

Blackwood made 27 saves in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

The Avs actually fell behind 3-2 just before the eight-minute mark of the second period, but Blackwood shut the door the rest of the way while his offense took over. The 28-year-old netminder sports a 6-2-1 record since the beginning of March with a 2.31 GAA and .911 save percentage, but with Colorado unlikely to improve its playoff seeding, Blackwood could get a couple extra days off over the team's final five games of the regular season.