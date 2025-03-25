Mackenzie Blackwood News: Defeats Red Wings

Blackwood stopped 21 of 23 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

Blackwood picked up his second win in a row and his fourth in six outings in March. He's allowed 16 goals over those six games, so he hasn't been at his best. The 28-year-old netminder improved to 26-17-6 with a 2.51 GAA and a .913 save percentage over a career-high 50-appearances. Assuming he sees a decent workload down the stretch, Blackwood is positioned to have a chance at his first 30-win season. The Avalanche's next game is at home versus the Kings on Thursday.