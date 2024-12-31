Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mackenzie Blackwood headshot

Mackenzie Blackwood News: Draws start against Winnipeg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Blackwood will start Tuesday's home game against the Jets, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.

Blackwood has been productive recently, going 4-1-0 with a 1.82 GAA and .940 save percentage over his last five starts. Despite his recent hot streak, he'll face a tough test Tuesday, as the Jets rank second in the NHL with 3.68 goals per game to begin the season.

Mackenzie Blackwood
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now