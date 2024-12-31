Mackenzie Blackwood News: Draws start against Winnipeg

Blackwood will start Tuesday's home game against the Jets, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.

Blackwood has been productive recently, going 4-1-0 with a 1.82 GAA and .940 save percentage over his last five starts. Despite his recent hot streak, he'll face a tough test Tuesday, as the Jets rank second in the NHL with 3.68 goals per game to begin the season.