Mackenzie Blackwood News: Draws start against Winnipeg
Blackwood will start Tuesday's home game against the Jets, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.
Blackwood has been productive recently, going 4-1-0 with a 1.82 GAA and .940 save percentage over his last five starts. Despite his recent hot streak, he'll face a tough test Tuesday, as the Jets rank second in the NHL with 3.68 goals per game to begin the season.
