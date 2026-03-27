Mackenzie Blackwood News: Earns close win Thursday

Blackwood stopped 22 of 24 shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Blackwood has won his last three outings, allowing just five goals on 66 shots in that span. The 29-year-old is getting the majority of the playing time over Scott Wedgewood, though the Avalanche's crease remains in good hands regardless of who starts. Blackwood is up to 21-8-1 on the year with a 2.40 GAA and a .906 save percentage over 32 outings. A rematch with the Jets is on tap for Saturday in Colorado.