Mackenzie Blackwood News: Earns close win Thursday
Blackwood stopped 22 of 24 shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Jets.
Blackwood has won his last three outings, allowing just five goals on 66 shots in that span. The 29-year-old is getting the majority of the playing time over Scott Wedgewood, though the Avalanche's crease remains in good hands regardless of who starts. Blackwood is up to 21-8-1 on the year with a 2.40 GAA and a .906 save percentage over 32 outings. A rematch with the Jets is on tap for Saturday in Colorado.
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