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Mackenzie Blackwood News: Earns win in Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Blackwood stopped 19 of 21 shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Wild in Game 4.

Blackwood made his first start of the postseason, and while it wasn't a dominant performance, it was enough for the win. The 29-year-old hadn't started since April 14 versus the Flames. Blackwood could have a chance to string together some starts after earning this win, especially since it gave the Avalanche a 3-1 series lead that allows the team to tinker if necessary. Game 5 is in Colorado on Wednesday.

Mackenzie Blackwood
Colorado Avalanche
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