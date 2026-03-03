Mackenzie Blackwood News: Earns win Monday
Blackwood stopped 19 of 21 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kings.
Blackwood was beaten once in the first period, courtesy of a power-play goal from Brandt Clarke, and once more in the second when Angus Booth tipped the puck in from close range. Other than that, though, Blackwood was solid enough to secure his second consecutive win. He has a 2.03 GAA while stopping 64 of 70 shots faced in his three appearances since the league resumed following the Olympics break.
