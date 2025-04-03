Mackenzie Blackwood News: Expected to face Columbus

Blackwood is set to start on the road against Columbus on Thursday, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Blackwood has gone 2-1-0 across his past three starts while saving 68 of 72 shots. He's 27-18-6 with a 2.45 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 52 outings between San Jose and Colorado in 2024-25. The Blue Jackets have won three of their past four games while averaging 4.75 goals per game over that stretch.