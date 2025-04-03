Fantasy Hockey
Mackenzie Blackwood headshot

Mackenzie Blackwood News: Expected to face Columbus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Blackwood is set to start on the road against Columbus on Thursday, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Blackwood has gone 2-1-0 across his past three starts while saving 68 of 72 shots. He's 27-18-6 with a 2.45 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 52 outings between San Jose and Colorado in 2024-25. The Blue Jackets have won three of their past four games while averaging 4.75 goals per game over that stretch.

