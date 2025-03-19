Fantasy Hockey
Mackenzie Blackwood headshot

Mackenzie Blackwood News: Expected to face Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Blackwood is slated to start on the road against Toronto on Wednesday, per Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports.

Blackwood has a 24-16-6 record, 2.50 GAA and .914 save percentage in 47 appearances between San Jose and Colorado in 2024-25. He stopped 22 of 23 shots en route to a 2-1 shootout loss to Minnesota in his last start March 11. Toronto ranks ninth in goals per game with 3.21.

Mackenzie Blackwood
Colorado Avalanche
