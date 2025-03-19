Mackenzie Blackwood News: Expected to face Toronto

Blackwood is slated to start on the road against Toronto on Wednesday, per Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports.

Blackwood has a 24-16-6 record, 2.50 GAA and .914 save percentage in 47 appearances between San Jose and Colorado in 2024-25. He stopped 22 of 23 shots en route to a 2-1 shootout loss to Minnesota in his last start March 11. Toronto ranks ninth in goals per game with 3.21.