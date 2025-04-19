Mackenzie Blackwood News: Expected to start Saturday
Blackwood is expected to start on the road against Dallas for Game 1 on Saturday, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.
Blackwood finished the regular season with a 28-21-6 record, 2.55 GAA and .912 save percentage across 56 appearances between San Jose and Colorado. Although the 28-year-old Blackwood is a veteran of 252 NHL outings, this will be his first time in net for a playoff game. The Stars ranked third in goals per game with 3.35 during the regular season, but Dallas will be without Jason Robertson (knee) for Game 1.
