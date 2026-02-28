Mackenzie Blackwood headshot

Mackenzie Blackwood News: Expected to start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Blackwood is expected to start at home against Chicago on Saturday, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Blackwood has a 16-6-1 record, 2.29 GAA and .916 save percentage in 23 outings with Colorado in 2025-26. He turned aside 31 of 34 shots en route to a 5-2 loss to Minnesota on Thursday. Chicago is 1-5-2 while averaging just 2.13 goals per game across its past eight outings.

Mackenzie Blackwood
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mackenzie Blackwood See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mackenzie Blackwood See More
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Midseason Predictions
NHL
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Midseason Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
5 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
6 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
23 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
24 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Chris Morgan
24 days ago