Mackenzie Blackwood News: Expected to start Saturday
Blackwood is expected to start at home against Chicago on Saturday, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Blackwood has a 16-6-1 record, 2.29 GAA and .916 save percentage in 23 outings with Colorado in 2025-26. He turned aside 31 of 34 shots en route to a 5-2 loss to Minnesota on Thursday. Chicago is 1-5-2 while averaging just 2.13 goals per game across its past eight outings.
