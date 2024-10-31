Mackenzie Blackwood News: Facing Blackhawks

Blackwood was the first netminder off the ice at morning practice, per Max Miller of NHL.com, and is slated to defend the home crease versus Chicago on Thursday.

Blackwood picked up the overtime win Monday despite stopping only 19 of 23 shots in a 5-4 victory over Utah. The 27-year-old netminder is 1-3-2 with a 3.89 GAA and .888 save percentage. He is currently the No. 1 goaltender with the Sharks, but that may not last long, as Yaroslav Askarov is 5-0-0 with a 1.20 GAA and .959 save percentage at AHL San Jose after another brilliant performance Wednesday, stopping 36 shots in a 5-1 win over Coachella Valley. Blackwood will face the Blackhawks, who are averaging 2.70 goals per game.