Mackenzie Blackwood News: Facing former club Thursday

Blackwood will tend the twine at home versus San Jose on Thursday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Blackwood started the season with the Sharks, going 6-9-3 with a 3.00 GAA, .909 save percentage and one shutout in 19 outings. Since his move to Colorado, the 28-year-old Ontario native has posted career-best numbers in both GAA (2.12) and save percentage (.921).