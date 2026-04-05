Mackenzie Blackwood News: Falls short versus Blues
Blackwood stopped 25 of 28 shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.
Blackwood gave up a goal to Robert Thomas in each period, and that was enough to take the loss. Blackwood is winless in three straight outings, allowing 12 goals on 67 shots in that span. The 29-year-old dropped to 21-10-1 with a 2.58 GAA and an .899 save percentage on the year. The Avalanche have no need to overwork either of Blackwood or Scott Wedgewood at this stage of the regular season, but Wedgewood has the momentum to see the majority of the starts in the playoffs if head coach Jared Bednar opts to ride with one goalie.
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