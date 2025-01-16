Mackenzie Blackwood News: First dud in Colorado colors
Blackwood stopped 23 of 27 shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.
Considering the Avalanche had a 3-0 lead just over halfway through the first period, this was an unimpressive performance. This was Blackwood's first bad outing for Colorado -- he had not allowed more than two goals in any of his prior 12 appearances. He's now 15-12-4 with a 2.54 GAA and a .918 save percentage across 32 games between the Avalanche and the Sharks. Colorado's next game is Saturday versus the Stars.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now