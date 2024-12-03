Fantasy Hockey
Mackenzie Blackwood headshot

Mackenzie Blackwood News: First off at morning skate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey NowBlackwood is slated to start on the road against the Capitals on Tuesday, per Sheng Peng.

Blackwood has posted a 5-8-3 record, .904 save percentage and 3.06 GAA through 16 appearances. The Ontario native bounced back in his last start, stopping 36 of 38 shots in a 4-2 win over Seattle after losing three consecutive prior contests. Blackwood will have his hands full against a Washington team that's put up a league-best 4.21 goals per game through 24 outings.

Mackenzie Blackwood
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
