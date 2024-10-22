Fantasy Hockey
Mackenzie Blackwood headshot

Mackenzie Blackwood News: First off Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 22, 2024 at 12:35pm

Blackwood was the first goalie off at morning skate Tuesday, indicating he's the likely starter against the Ducks, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Blackwood is off to a rough start to the season -- he's 0-1-2 with a .875 save percentage and a whopping 4.88 GAA over three outings. The Ontario native will face an Anaheim club that's scoring 2.40 goals per game across five outings. If Blackwood and Vitek Vanecek continue to struggle for San Jose, Yaroslav Askarov could be recalled from AHL San Jose and given a chance to win a role in the crease.

Mackenzie Blackwood
San Jose Sharks
