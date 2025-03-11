Fantasy Hockey
Mackenzie Blackwood headshot

Mackenzie Blackwood News: Foiled in shootout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Blackwood made 22 saves in a 2-1 shootout loss to Minnesota on Tuesday.

It was a tight contest, but Blackwood was beaten by Mats Zuccarello and Matt Boldy in the shootout to seal the win for the Wild men. He has been excellent in Mile High since his arrival. Blackwood is 18-7-3 with a 2.17 GAA and .919 save percentage in 27 starts, and he's 7-2-1 with one shutout in his last 10 starts.

