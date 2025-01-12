Mackenzie Blackwood News: Gets no help in Winnipeg

Blackwood stopped 26 of 28 shots in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Jets, with Winnipeg's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

Winnipeg got a puck past him in each of the first two periods, with Blackwood having little chance at either, and the Avs were never able to solve Connor Hellebuyck in the other crease. It's Blackwood's first regulation loss since Dec. 16, and since making his debut with Colorado, the 28-year-old netminder has gone 8-2-1 in 11 outings with an outstanding 1.66 GAA and .939 save percentage.