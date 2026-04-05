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Mackenzie Blackwood News: Getting nod against St. Louis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Blackwood will be in goal for Sunday's home matchup versus St. Louis, according to Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette.

Blackwood was pulled in his last start after getting torched for six goals on 19 shots in Wednesday's 8-6 loss to Vancouver. He has gone 3-3-0 with a 3.68 GAA and an .838 save percentage over his last nine outings. Scott Wedgewood got the start in a tough matchup against the Stars on Saturday, which might be an indication that Blackwood is trending toward being the No. 2 option for the postseason. As far as Sunday's matchup, the Blues are clawing to stay alive in the playoff race -- they are coming off a 6-2 win in Anaheim on Friday after losing back-to-back games.

Mackenzie Blackwood
Colorado Avalanche
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