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Mackenzie Blackwood News: Getting start in Calgary

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Blackwood will guard the road goal versus the Flames on Tuesday.

Blackwood will get the nod after Scott Wedgewood started Monday in a 2-1 shootout win over the Oilers. The 29-year-old Blackwood has won just one of his last five outings, allowing 16 goals on 126 shots in that span. He's maintained his playing time for now, but if he continues to struggle, he could lose opportunities in the postseason.

Mackenzie Blackwood
Colorado Avalanche
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