Mackenzie Blackwood News: Getting start in Calgary
Blackwood will guard the road goal versus the Flames on Tuesday.
Blackwood will get the nod after Scott Wedgewood started Monday in a 2-1 shootout win over the Oilers. The 29-year-old Blackwood has won just one of his last five outings, allowing 16 goals on 126 shots in that span. He's maintained his playing time for now, but if he continues to struggle, he could lose opportunities in the postseason.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mackenzie Blackwood See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Surprises and Disappointments2 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, April 77 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, April 59 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 113 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins16 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mackenzie Blackwood See More