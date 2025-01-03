Mackenzie Blackwood News: Gives up one goal in relief

Blackwood stopped two of three shots and earned the win in relief during Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Sabres.

Blackwood stepped onto the ice in the third period after Scott Wedgewood departed the contest with an apparent lower-body injury following a collision in the third period. He couldn't keep a shutout, but at least he was solid enough to see the Avs completing a late comeback. Blackwood should return to his regular starting role against the Canadiens on Saturday.