Mackenzie Blackwood News: Gives up three goals in loss
Blackwood stopped 17 of 20 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Jets. The fourth goal was an empty-netter with 2:09 left in the third period.
Blackwood couldn't extend his winning streak to four games, as, surprisingly, the Avalanche didn't look like the dominant team they've been at home all season long. One bad outing isn't going to define Blackwood's impressive season, though. The 29-year-old goaltender has allowed three or fewer goals in five of his last six outings while going 3-2-0 with an .894 save percentage in that stretch.
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