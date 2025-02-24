Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mackenzie Blackwood headshot

Mackenzie Blackwood News: Gives up three goals Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2025 at 10:00am

Blackwood stopped 22 of 25 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Blues.

Blackwood gave up three unanswered goals in the final 10 minutes of the second period, and that was a hole the Avalanche couldn't get out of. Blackwood played well before the break, winning four of his previous five starts while posting a pristine 1.62 GAA in that span, and he'll aim to bounce back in his next start, presumably against the Devils on Wednesday.

Mackenzie Blackwood
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now