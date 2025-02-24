Mackenzie Blackwood News: Gives up three goals Sunday
Blackwood stopped 22 of 25 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Blues.
Blackwood gave up three unanswered goals in the final 10 minutes of the second period, and that was a hole the Avalanche couldn't get out of. Blackwood played well before the break, winning four of his previous five starts while posting a pristine 1.62 GAA in that span, and he'll aim to bounce back in his next start, presumably against the Devils on Wednesday.
