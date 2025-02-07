Mackenzie Blackwood News: Going back-to-back

Blackwood will start on the road versus the Oilers on Friday, Conor McGahey of Altitude TV reports.

Blackwood will start both halves of a back-to-back, as the Avalanche apparently don't want Trent Miner facing the Oilers with Scott Wedgewood (upper body) still ailing. Blackwood made 27 saves on 29 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Flames. The 28-year-old has won four of his last six starts with just 12 goals allowed in that span, though the Oilers' offense is always good to produce a challenge, especially in the second half of a back-to-back.