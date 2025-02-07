Fantasy Hockey
Mackenzie Blackwood

Mackenzie Blackwood News: Going back-to-back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Blackwood will start on the road versus the Oilers on Friday, Conor McGahey of Altitude TV reports.

Blackwood will start both halves of a back-to-back, as the Avalanche apparently don't want Trent Miner facing the Oilers with Scott Wedgewood (upper body) still ailing. Blackwood made 27 saves on 29 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Flames. The 28-year-old has won four of his last six starts with just 12 goals allowed in that span, though the Oilers' offense is always good to produce a challenge, especially in the second half of a back-to-back.

Mackenzie Blackwood
Colorado Avalanche
