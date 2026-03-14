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Mackenzie Blackwood News: Guarding goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Blackwood will start Saturday's road matchup against the Jets, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Blackwood has been a mixed bag since returning from the Olympic break, going 2-2-0 in five appearances while allowing 14 goals on 105 shots. He has posted a record of 18-7-1 this campaign with three shutouts, a 2.42 GAA and a .908 save percentage across 27 appearances. Winnipeg sits 23rd in the league with 2.83 goals per game this season.

Mackenzie Blackwood
Colorado Avalanche
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