Mackenzie Blackwood News: Guarding goal Saturday

Blackwood will start Saturday's road matchup against the Jets, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Blackwood has been a mixed bag since returning from the Olympic break, going 2-2-0 in five appearances while allowing 14 goals on 105 shots. He has posted a record of 18-7-1 this campaign with three shutouts, a 2.42 GAA and a .908 save percentage across 27 appearances. Winnipeg sits 23rd in the league with 2.83 goals per game this season.