Mackenzie Blackwood News: Guarding goal Tuesday

Blackwood will patrol the home crease versus the Rangers on Tuesday, per Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now.

During his last outing, Blackwood stopped 26 of 28 shots faced in Saturday's loss to Winnipeg. He has posted a record of 8-2-1 with a 1.66 GAA and a .939 save percentage in 11 games with the Avalanche this season. The Rangers are tied for 20th in the league with 2.90 goals per game in 2024-25.