Mackenzie Blackwood

Mackenzie Blackwood News: Guarding road goal Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 20, 2024 at 10:12am

Blackwood is expected to start on the road against Dallas on Wednesday, according to Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Blackwood has a 4-5-3 record, 3.07 GAA and .908 save percentage in 12 appearances this season. He stopped just 16 of 20 shots in his last start Monday, but he got plenty of offensive support, resulting in a 5-4 overtime victory over Detroit. Dallas has an 11-6-0 record and ranks 12th in scoring with 3.29 goals per game.

Mackenzie Blackwood
San Jose Sharks
