Mackenzie Blackwood News: Hangs on for OT win

Blackwood stopped 19 shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over Utah.

UHC jumped out to a 4-1 lead through two periods, but the Sharks dominated the third as they rallied and carried Blackwood to his first win of the season. The 27-year-old netminder has had a rough start to the campaign, stumbling to a 3.89 GAA and .888 save percentage to match his 1-3-2 record, but Vitek Vanecek (4.00 GAA, .869 save percentage) hasn't been any better. Meanwhile, Yaroslav Askarov has a 1.25 GAA through his first four appearances for San Jose's AHL club. It's only a matter of time before one of Blackwood or Vanecek lose their spot to the franchise's goalie of the future.