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Mackenzie Blackwood News: Helps secure Presidents' Trophy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Blackwood stopped 28 of 29 shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Blackwood ended a three-game winless stretch. He nearly had a shutout but was denied that feat when Tyson Gross scored his first NHL goal at 17:08 of the third period. Blackwood still improved to 22-10-1 with a 2.54 GAA and a .901 save percentage over 36 appearances this season. His effort helped the Avalanche secure the Presidents' Trophy, guaranteeing them home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs. With the league's top spot secured, expect Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood to evenly split the Avalanche's last four games of the regular season.

Mackenzie Blackwood
Colorado Avalanche
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