Mackenzie Blackwood News: Helps secure Presidents' Trophy

Blackwood stopped 28 of 29 shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Blackwood ended a three-game winless stretch. He nearly had a shutout but was denied that feat when Tyson Gross scored his first NHL goal at 17:08 of the third period. Blackwood still improved to 22-10-1 with a 2.54 GAA and a .901 save percentage over 36 appearances this season. His effort helped the Avalanche secure the Presidents' Trophy, guaranteeing them home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs. With the league's top spot secured, expect Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood to evenly split the Avalanche's last four games of the regular season.