Mackenzie Blackwood News: Holds firm for win
Blackwood stopped 27 of 29 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Flames.
Blackwood picked up his fourth win in his last six outings, bouncing back from being on the wrong side of a shutout Tuesday in Vancouver. The Avalanche's three-goal second period gave him all the support he needed. The 28-year-old improved to 19-15-5 with a 2.49 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 40 contests overall. The Avalanche are back in action Friday against the Oilers, and it's not yet clear who will start in goal for that game.
